Drake acknowledges his son, Adonis, on new album Scorpion

Drake, photo by Amy Price

Last month, Pusha-T dropped a major bombshell with his Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon”: that Drake had fathered a secret child with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. On his new album, Scorpion, Drake acknowledges the existence of the child, who is named Adonis.

On “Emotionless”, Drake addresses his decision to keep his son a secret. “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” he raps. He continues: “Breaking news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ the only ones I want to tell are in my phone I can call/ They always ask, ‘Why let it run if it’s false’/ You know a wise man once said nothing at all.”

The album’s closing track, “March 14th” sees Drake further detail the unexpected pregnancy, his non-existent relationship with the child’s mother, and coming to terms with being a single father.

“Yesterday morning was crazy, I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That shit is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine / Sandy used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ Shit, we only met two times, two times! / And both times were nothing like the new times/ Now it’s rough times/ I’m out here on frontlines, trying to make sure that I see him sometimes/ It’s breaking my spirit/ Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell ’em I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I been through it, but this is the harsh truth now.

You can stream Scorpion in full here.