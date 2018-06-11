Drake and Migos expand North American tour

Drake and Migos

Now that the feud is finally over, Drake is back to focusing on being the biggest rap star in the world. That means prepping for his upcoming North American tour with Atlanta trio Migos, which today has been expanded with a handful of new dates.

The “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” has added additional shows in Denver, Montreal, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. That’s a sure sign that even though Drizzy may have lost his battle of words (and images) with Pusha-T, it hasn’t done a lick to affect the ticket sales of what’s sure to be one of the biggest arena tours of the year.

Find the full, updated schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena