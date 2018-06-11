Drake and Migos expand North American tour

Now that the feud is finally over, Drake is back to focusing on being the biggest rap star in the world. That means prepping for his upcoming North American tour with Atlanta trio Migos, which today has been expanded with a handful of new dates.
The “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” has added additional shows in Denver, Montreal, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. That’s a sure sign that even though Drizzy may have lost his battle of words (and images) with Pusha-T, it hasn’t done a lick to affect the ticket sales of what’s sure to be one of the biggest arena tours of the year.
Find the full, updated schedule below, and grab your tickets here.
Drake and Migos 2018 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/29 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena