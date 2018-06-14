Drake attends a Degrassi reunion in video for “I’m Upset”: Watch

Now that his war with Pusha-T has come to an end, Drake is back to focusing on the release of his upcoming album, Scorpion. Tonight, he’s confirmed a release date for the album — June 29th — and revealed a video for its latest single.

In “I’m Upset”, Drake fully embraces his Degrassi roots by reuniting with many of his former cast mates. The likes of Ephraim Ellis (Rick Murray), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Lauren Collins (Paige Brooks), Shane Kippel (Gavin “Spinner” Mason), and Stefan Brogran (Archie “Snake” Simpson) all turn out for Degrassi Community School’s class of 2007 reunion. Even Jay and Silent Bob — who had a bit part in season four of Degrassi — make an appearance in the visual directed by frequent Drake collaborator Karena Evans.. Watch it below.

“I’m Upset” follows previous Drake singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What”.