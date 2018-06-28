Drake reveals Scorpion album tracklist

Did you know Drake loves long albums?

Leave it to Drake to wait until the last minute to share very essential details on his new album. The Toronto rapper took to social media this afternoon to unveil the official Scorpion tracklist. Additionally, in true Drizzy fashion, it turns out the release is a sprawling double album.

Altogether, Scorpion spans a whopping 25 tracks. Included are previous singles “God’s Plan”, “I’m Upset”, and “Nice For What”. Noticeably absent is “Duppy Freestyle”, but it’s still possible the OVO honcho makes references to his Pusha-T beef somewhere on the record. Though no featured artists are noted, it’s safe to assume he’ll have a couple of his famous friends join him throughout as on past releases.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

Scorpion, which is executive produced by longtime collaborators Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib, marks Drake’s fifth studio effort following 2016’s Views and last year’s solid More Life mixtape. If you’ll recall, both those collections went pretty long as well, with Views totaling 20 songs and More Life comprised of 22. Apparently Kanye is the only mainstream rapper adapting the “less is more” approach these days.

Find the full tracklist below, followed by the album trailer. Scorpion drops tomorrow, June 29th, through Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records.

Scorpion Tracklist:

A Side:

01. Survival

02. Nonstop

03. Elevate

04. Emotionless

05. God’s Plan

06. I’m Upset

07. 8 Out of 10

08. Mob Ties

09. Can’t Take a Joke

10. Sandra’s Rose

11. Talk Up

12. Is There More

B Side:

01. Peak

02. Summer Games

03. Jaded

04. Nice For What

05. Finesse

06. Ratchet Happy Birthday

07. That’s How You Feel

08. Blue Tint

09. In My Feelings

10. Don’t Matter to Me

11. After Dark

12. Final Fantasy

13. March 14

Drake also recently expanded his summer tour with Migos. Find their full itinerary here and grab your tickets here.