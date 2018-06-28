Drake reveals Scorpion album tracklist

Leave it to Drake to wait until the last minute to share very essential details on his new album. The Toronto rapper took to social media this afternoon to unveil the official Scorpion tracklist. Additionally, in true Drizzy fashion, it turns out the release is a sprawling double album.
Altogether, Scorpion spans a whopping 25 tracks. Included are previous singles “God’s Plan”, “I’m Upset”, and “Nice For What”. Noticeably absent is “Duppy Freestyle”, but it’s still possible the OVO honcho makes references to his Pusha-T beef somewhere on the record. Though no featured artists are noted, it’s safe to assume he’ll have a couple of his famous friends join him throughout as on past releases.
(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)
Scorpion, which is executive produced by longtime collaborators Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib, marks Drake’s fifth studio effort following 2016’s Views and last year’s solid More Life mixtape. If you’ll recall, both those collections went pretty long as well, with Views totaling 20 songs and More Life comprised of 22. Apparently Kanye is the only mainstream rapper adapting the “less is more” approach these days.
Find the full tracklist below, followed by the album trailer. Scorpion drops tomorrow, June 29th, through Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records.
Scorpion Tracklist:
A Side:
01. Survival
02. Nonstop
03. Elevate
04. Emotionless
05. God’s Plan
06. I’m Upset
07. 8 Out of 10
08. Mob Ties
09. Can’t Take a Joke
10. Sandra’s Rose
11. Talk Up
12. Is There More
B Side:
01. Peak
02. Summer Games
03. Jaded
04. Nice For What
05. Finesse
06. Ratchet Happy Birthday
07. That’s How You Feel
08. Blue Tint
09. In My Feelings
10. Don’t Matter to Me
11. After Dark
12. Final Fantasy
13. March 14
Drake also recently expanded his summer tour with Migos. Find their full itinerary here and grab your tickets here.