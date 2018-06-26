Drake unleashes Scorpion album trailer: Watch

Drake Scorpion album trailer

Drake is set to release his new album, Scorpion, on June 29th. With just days to go, the Toronto rapper has let loose a trailer for the record.

In typical Drizzy fashion, it’s a moody and dim clip set inside what looks to be one of his many mansions. Brief footage of him in the studio also pops up toward the end. There’s no actual new Drake music — nor any reference to his Pusha-T beef — though, as the whole thing is soundtracked by “The Mark (Interlude)”, a 2013 track from German electronic outfit Moderat.

Scorpion is Drake’s fifth studio effort following 2016’s Views and last year’s solid More Life mixtape. He recently shared the Degrassi-themed music video for “I’m Upset”, as well as expanded his summer tour with Migos. Find Drake’s full itinerary here and grab your tickets here.