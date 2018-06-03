Earl Sweatshirt cancels European tour due to ongoing anxiety and depression

Earl Sweatshirt, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earl Sweatshirt has canceled his European tour dates. A statement from his representative cites Earl’s “anxiety and depression” over the death of his father, activist, and South African poet laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile, who passed away at the age of 79 this past January.

The news follows Sweatshirt’s impromptu cancellation at London’s Field Day Festival. The young rapper was set to perform on Saturday and canceled hours before set time. “He thought he would be ready to perform but simply is not yet able to,” the statement reads. “He would like to apologize to his fans and promises to be back as soon as he is able to.”

As such, appearances at Dublin’s Forbidden Fruit, Aahrhus’ NorthSide, and Manchester’s Parklife have all been canceled. It remains to be seen if he’ll continue to perform at next month’s Pitchfork Music Festival, set to take place July 20th-22nd in Chicago, IL.