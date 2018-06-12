Eels perform “Bone Dry” on Colbert: Watch

Eels perfrom on Colbert

In April, Mark Oliver Everett returned with a new album from Eels called The Deconstruction. On Monday, Everett supported the release, which follows 2014’s The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett, with an appearance on Colbert. He and his band performed their Eels’ latest single, “Bone Dry”, and to fit the song’s creepy aesthetic, the entire thing was shot with a sepia-toned vintage film filter while the screens behind them displayed walls of skulls and flames. Everett even did a little Frankenstein walk up to the mic for a cheeky bit of fun. Check it all out in the replay below.

The Colbert performance comes on the heels of Eels’ North American tour. They’re off the Europe next, with more dates scheduled into late July.