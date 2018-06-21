Ellie and Gage Creed cast for Pet Sematary remake

Jeté Laurence, Lavoie Twins, Paramount Pictures

The Creed family has finally moved in to Ludlow, Maine.

Over the past two months, we’ve seen several stars join Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch’s reimagining of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz signed up to play Louis and Rachel Creed, respectively, while John Lithgow agreed to don a thick Maine accent for Jud Crandall, a role previously made iconic by the late Fred Gwynne in Mary Lambert’s 1989 original.

Well, with filming underway, Paramount has let loose who’s playing Louis and Rachel’s incredibly unlucky kids: Ten-year-old Jeté Laurence, who previously starred as young Paige in FX’s The Americans, nabbed the role of Ellie, while three-year-old twins Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie will play Ramones fan Gage Creed. One has to wonder what DJ Miko Hughes thinks of all this.

(Event: Come See Pet Sematary at Our Stephen King Film Festival in Chicago!)

What’s more, we even got an official synopsis, one that includes a minor change fans of King’s horrifying 1983 novel should notice right off the bat. Here it goes:

“Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

Basically, they’re changing the Creed family’s origin from Chicago to Boston. Now, while that might not seem revelatory on paper, try to think about the story’s third act. The distance between Maine and Illinois is far more substantial than Maine and Massachusetts, which may or may not factor into the ensuing tension of the finale. But hey, who knows.

We’ll find out April 19th, 2019. Until then, why don’t you join The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, who recently dedicated a whole month to the novel. In fact, they spent a good hour with director Mary Lambert, who went pretty, pretty, pretty deep on both the original film and its sequel. Listen below and subscribe now.