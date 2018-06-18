Elvis Costello and The Imposters tease new album, announce headlining tour

Elvis Costello, photo by Ben Kaye

Elvis Costello has a new album on the way with The Imposters, which will mark Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher’s first with Costello since 2008’s Momofuku. While details about the album, including its title, are still forthcoming, the legendary songwriter has announced a coast-to-coast tour supporting the release for this fall.

Called “Look Now And Then…It’s Elvis Costello & The Imposters,” the 20-date tour kicks off on November 2nd in Bethlehem, PA, and wraps up in early December in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 22nd on Costello’s website, and select dates offer the opportunity to pre-order the new album in a bundle with the tickets.

See the singer’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Look Now And Then…It’s Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Dates:

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Jardines de Perdralbes

06/21 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre

06/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse

06/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle City Hall

06/27 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

06/28 – Plymouth, UK @ Pavilions

06/30 – Sussex, UK @ Love Supreme Festival

07/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Open Air Theatre Rivierenhof

07/03 – Antwerp, BE @ Open Air Theatre Rivierenhof

07/05 – Baarn, NL @ Royal Park

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/08 – Pula, HR @ Pula Arena

07/09 – Graz, AT @ Kasematten

07/11 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

07/14 – Tysnes, NO @ Tysnesfest

07/16 – Rattvik, DE @ Dalhalla

09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/04 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

11/07 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre