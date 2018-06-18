Elvis Costello and The Imposters tease new album, announce headlining tour

Elvis Costello has a new album on the way with The Imposters, which will mark Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher’s first with Costello since 2008’s Momofuku. While details about the album, including its title, are still forthcoming, the legendary songwriter has announced a coast-to-coast tour supporting the release for this fall.
Called “Look Now And Then…It’s Elvis Costello & The Imposters,” the 20-date tour kicks off on November 2nd in Bethlehem, PA, and wraps up in early December in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 22nd on Costello’s website, and select dates offer the opportunity to pre-order the new album in a bundle with the tickets.
See the singer’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Look Now And Then…It’s Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Dates:
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Jardines de Perdralbes
06/21 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre
06/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse
06/25 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle City Hall
06/27 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion
06/28 – Plymouth, UK @ Pavilions
06/30 – Sussex, UK @ Love Supreme Festival
07/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Open Air Theatre Rivierenhof
07/03 – Antwerp, BE @ Open Air Theatre Rivierenhof
07/05 – Baarn, NL @ Royal Park
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/08 – Pula, HR @ Pula Arena
07/09 – Graz, AT @ Kasematten
07/11 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus
07/14 – Tysnes, NO @ Tysnesfest
07/16 – Rattvik, DE @ Dalhalla
09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
11/02 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/04 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
11/07 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
11/09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
11/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/19 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/23 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino
11/25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/28 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre