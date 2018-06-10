Eminem pisses off fans for using gunshot sounds during Bonnaroo performance

Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh

What a surprise, people are pissed off Eminem. On Saturday, the veteran rapper’s headlining set at Bonnaroo turned controversial after he used realistic gunshot effects during his performance of “Kill You” from his 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP.

As Billboard points out, many fans in the crowd screamed and ducked when the shots rang out across The Farm, prompting several to hit Twitter and express their disappointment, among them being social media star Andrea Russett, who wrote:

“I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears.

To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. this is the sad reality that we are living. this is not funny or even something to be joked about

Naturally, Eminem’s fans came to his defense, things escalated, and Russett has since deleted said tweets. Though, as many fans have already pointed out, Eminem has been playing the exact same set since Coachella in April, so it’s not like this is particularly new.

Still, you can’t dispute that it didn’t have an unnerving effect on the crowd:

Bottom line: We live in America, where shootings are becoming as common as milkmen and paperboys from yesteryear. So, it’s probably not a smart idea to employ these kinds of effects during any live shows, especially when many of these tragedies are happening in these kinds of arenas.

To quote Genesis, “This is the world we live in.”