Episode 69: Children of the Corn II is Actually a Superior Sequel

Welcome to the inaugural installment of Lobstrosities, a new segment of The Losers’ Club that journeys into the barren wastelands of Stephen King movie sequels. Why they decided to do this is anyone’s guess.

The first episode finds Losers Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, and Justin Gerber returning to Gatlin, Nebraska for David Price’s 1992 theatrical flop, Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice.

Chapters include: Intro, Shit: A Concordance (6:29), The Ka-Ka-tet (15:00), Beam Breakers (33:45), Cry Your Pardon (45:00), You Have Not Forgotten the Face of Your Father (1:03:25), The Final Sacrifice (1:12:20), and Outro (1:17:00).

