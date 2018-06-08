Episode 70: Stephen King and Frank Darabont’s The Mist

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“Dreams, after all, are insubstantial things, like mist itself.”

Constant Listeners, seek shelter fast. There’s something in the mist. Something terrifying. Something from another world. And, yes, there are other worlds than these. Keep your eyes peeled and stay away from the windows.

Join Losers Justin Gerber, Michael Roffman, McKenzie Gerber, and Mel Kassel as they hole up in their local grocery store to evade Stephen King’s 1985 novella, The Mist. While there, they also chat about Frank Darabont’s incredible 2007 adaptation.

(Merch: Support The Losers’ Club and Grab Some T-Shirts!)

Listen above and return next week when we start digging into King’s Skeleton Crew collection. In the meantime, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes. We love those.

Chapters include: Intro/History, The Hook (22:00), Structure and Format (29:00), Heroes and Villains (33:00), Misery (1:09:30), The Sematary (1:12:30), Word Processor of the Gods (1:37:00), Poundcake (1:47:30), King’s Dominion (1:49:30), Overall Thoughts (1:54:30), Adaptations (2:01:00), and Outro (2:41:00)

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Bonus Episode: Listen to Thomas Jane Discuss Stephen King and Working on The Mist

— Listen and Follow: The Kickback

— In Case You Missed It: Lobstrosities: Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations