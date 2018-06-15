Episode 71: Ranking Stephen King’s Skeleton Crew, Pt. 1

Skeleton Crew, Stephen King

“A short story is like a quick kiss in the dark from a stranger.”

Constant Listeners, you’ve evaded the mist, but now there are more terrors: a monkey in the attic, a rusty car outside of town, a tiger in the bathroom, an elf in your computer.

Join Losers Dan Caffrey, Michael Roffman, McKenzie Gerber, and Mel Kassel as they rank every tale in Stephen King’s 1985 short story collection, starting with the bottom nine.

(Attend: Greetings from Castle Rock: A Stephen King Film Festival)

Listen above and return next week when we close the book on King’s Skeleton Crew collection. In the meantime, don’t forget to show your support and leave us a glowing review on iTunes. We love those.

Chapters include: Intro/History, Cain Rose Up (29:45), Big Wheels: A Tale of The Laundry Game (Milkman #2) (46:20), The Ballad of the Flexible Bullet (57:20), The Monkey (1:12:20), The Man Who Would Not Shake Hands (1:21:50), The Wedding Gig (1:27:10), Word Processor of the Gods (1:35:45), Here There Be Tygers (1:47:25), Uncle Otto’s Truck (1:52:10), Producer’s Chair (2:00:20), and Outro (2:03:00)

