Episode 73: Breaking Down the Cast of It: Chapter Two

It: Chapter Two

Constant Listeners, we’re going back to Derry, Maine.

For this week’s episode, Losers Randall Colburn, McKenzie Gerber, and Michael Roffman share some Needful Tweets and visit Hollywood King to talk about Elevation, Pet Sematary, The Dark Tower, The Boogeyman, and It: Chapter Two.

Chapters include: Intro, Needful Tweets (3:45), Hollywood King (34:30), Castle Rock Teaser (1:13:30), Outro (1:21:00)

