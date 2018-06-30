Eric B & Rakim to reissue entire catalog on vinyl for the first time

Eric B & Rakim

Twenty-five years after closing up shop, Eric B and Rakim reunited for a one-off anniversary concert, which carried over into a proper tour. Now, the pioneering rap duo are topping off their whirlwind year by reissuing their entire catalogue on vinyl for the first time with the release of box set, The Complete Collection 1987-1992.

Spread out over eight LPs and two CDs, the collection features the duo’s four studio albums — 1987s Paid in Full, 1988’s Follow the Leader, 1990’s Let the Rhythm Hit Em, and 1992’s Don’t Sweat the Technique – and 20 rare remixes from 1986 to 1992. Also included is a 36-page deluxe booklet, the albums’ original liner notes, a ridged slipcase, and more.

The Complete Collection 1987-1992 hits stores July 12th via Urban Legends. Pre-orders are on-going.