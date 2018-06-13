Ewan McGregor in talks to play Danny Torrance for Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep

Ewan McGregor, Doctor Sleep

Come play with us, Ewan McGregor.

According to Deadline, the Scottish hunk is in talks with Warner Bros. to star as Danny Torrance in Mike Flanagan’s forthcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep. If all goes to plan, McGregor’s heading to The Overlook.

As previously reported, Flanagan, who helmed last year’s Gerald’s Game, is currently reworking a screenplay originally written by Hollywood Hack Akiva Goldsman, for a tentative release date of January 24, 2020.

(Read: Winning Gerald’s Game: Director Mike Flanagan on Stephen King and Adapting the Impossible)

Published in 2013, Doctor Sleep follows a much older Danny Torrance, who’s now struggling as a recovering alcoholic, as he stumbles upon a magical young girl and a traveling circus of psychic vampires. It’s batshit crazy.

