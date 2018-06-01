Father John Misty premieres new album, God’s Favorite Customer: Stream

Father John Misty's Artwork For God's Favorite Customer

A little over a year after the release of Pure Comedy, Father John Misty is back with its follow. God’s Favorite Customer, J. Tillman’s fourth album, is out today and can be streamed in full below.

Father John Misty, aka Josh Tillman, co-produced the record alongside the likes of Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood), The Haxan Cloak, and Jonathan Wilson. In terms of content, God’s Favorite Customer is, by Tillman’s own admission, “less pretentious” than his past works. His more honest lyricism came during a six-week period during which his “life blew up” and he nearly lost the woman who was the inspiration behind his sophomore solo LP, I Love You, Honeybear. It was a low point for Tillman, as he was living in a hotel and binging on bad habits, but he came out with what our own Steven Edelstone calls “a brutally honest comedown record.”

“One way or another, an exhausted and worn-down Tillman pulled himself out of his – what he called – ‘misadventure’ to piece together his absolutely gorgeous [record,]” Edelstone writes in his review of the album. “The end result sees Misty at his most desperate, heartbroken state, making a solid comedown record from I Love You, Honeybear and Pure Comedy that doesn’t quite hit the profound highs of its predecessors, but gets carried quite a long way on the backs of its honest songwriting.”

Misty is currently on tour supporting the release, with festival appearances at Mountain Jam, Forecastle, Panorama, and Outside Lands on the docket. Grab tickets to his upcoming dates here.

God’s Favorite Customer Tracklist:

01. Hangout at the Gallows

02. Mr. Tillman

03. Just Dumb Enough to Try

04. Date Night

05. Please Don’t Die

06. The Palace

07. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All

08. God’s Favorite Customer

09. The Songwriter

10. We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)