Father John Misty wanders New York City in “God’s Favorite Customer” video: Watch

Father John Misty in the "God's Favorite Customer" video

Father John Misty has shared the video for the title track to one of this year’s best album’s so far, God’s Favorite Customer. Directed by FJM’s wife, Emma Elizabeth Tillman, the clip finds the indie artist wandering through the streets of New York City. He seems a little worse for wear, stumbling about and sporting a few scrapes and bruises on his face. He’s also probably a little tipsy, as he pulls a beer bottle from his jacket pocket after taking a bouquet of flowers from a street memorial. Though he looks as if he could fall over at any moment, he actually goes quite the opposite direction in the end.

Watch the video below.

“God’s Favorite Customer” follows videos for “Mr. Tillman” and “Please Don’t Die”. Father John Misty is currently in the middle of his massive world tour supporting God’s Favorite Customer. In addition to plenty of stops all over North America and Europe, he also has appearances lined up at festivals like Louisville’s Forecastle, New York’s Panorama, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.