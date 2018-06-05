FIDLAR announce North American fall tour

FIDLAR

FIDLAR recently returned with “Alcohol”, one of the best songs we heard in all of April. Now, continuing to stoke rumors that a new album might be imminent, the Los Angeles punk rockers have announced a North American tour for the fall.

The band will kick things off on September 7th in Minneapolis before heading to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Salt Lake City, and Portland. The trek wraps up with a hometown gig at The Palladium on November 3rd.

Joining FIDLAR for the entirety of their tour are Toronto alt-rockers Dilly Dally. NOBRO and Side Eyes will also be on the road for select dates.

Consult the full schedule below. FIDLAR’s last album was Too from 2015.

FIDLAR 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre #

09/10 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall #

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre #

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

09/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/19 – Durham, NC @ Cats Cradle #

09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom #

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s #

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s $

10/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall $

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre $

10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre $

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo $

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

11/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre $

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium $

# = w/ Dilly Dally, NOBRO

$ = w/ Dilly Dally, Side Eyes

Revisit “Alcohol”: