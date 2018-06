Firefly Music Festival, photo by Derrick Rossignol

A 20-year-old woman was found dead at this weekend’s Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The woman, identified as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia, was found unresponsive at the festival’s campgrounds early Sunday morning. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is under investigation, but police don’t suspect foul play.