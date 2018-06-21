Florence and The Machine share gorgeous video for “Big God”: Watch

Florence and The Machine's "Big God" video

Earlier this week, Florence and The Machine shared the track “Big God”, which features contributions from Jamie xx and Kamasi Washington. Now Florence Welch is with visuals for the High As Hope single, and the stunning, relatively minimalist clip may be one of the best music videos of the year.

The set up is simple: Welch stands in a shallow pool of water on a black stage surrounded by women draped in sheer sheets of different colors. Their reflections in the water paint a gorgeous picture as is, but then they start to move, their dancing causing ripples through the floor. With angular, strong moves choreographed by Welch herself alongside Akram Khan, the scene becomes a physical representation of the song’s emotion, full of powerful and intentional movements. It’s one of the most beautifully choreographed and shot indie videos you’ll see, so check out the Autumn de Wilde-directed clip below.

Florence and The Machine are in the midst of traveling around the festival circuit, with stops at Osheaga, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful on the docket. They also have a full fall North American tour coming up, and you can grab tickets here.