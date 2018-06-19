Florence and The Machine share new song, “Big God”, featuring Jamie xx and Kamasi Washington: Stream

Florence and the Machine

Florence and The Machine will drop their latest album, the highly anticipated High As Hope, in just 10 days. Ahead of the June 29th release, we’ve heard “Sky Full of Song” and “Hunger” co-written by Tobias Jesso Jr.. The Florence Welch-led outfit is back today with another taste of the record, “Big God”, which was penned alongside another big name guest in Jamie xx, who also plays drums and synths. The track also features contributions from saxophone great Kamasi Washington. Take a listen below.

Florence and The Machine are currently hitting the festival circuit, with gigs at Osheaga, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful on the horizon. They also have a full North American tour mapped out for the fall. You can grab tickets here.