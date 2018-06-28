Florence and The Machine perform “Hunger” on Colbert: Watch

Florence and The Machine on the Late Show

Later this week, Florence and the Machine give us High as Hope, their first album in three years. In anticipation, the UK outfit appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to play their latest single, “Hunger”. The head-turning performance was led by Florence Welch, whose ever-powerful vocals and celestial movements onstage — her draping, long white outfit made her look like some kind of angel — never fail to steal the spotlight.

Replay it all below.

The band also recently recorded an acoustic session for BBC Radio 6, as Stereogum points out. Welch and company performed High as Hope singles “Sky Full of Song” and “Hunger, as well as “Between Two Lungs”, off their excellent 2009 debut album, Lungs.

High as Hope, the follow-up to 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, arrives June 29th through Republic Records. After a summer filled with music festivals, the band will head out on a North American fall tour; find their full itinerary here.