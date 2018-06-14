Foo Fighters tap Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz as tour openers

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour

Beginning next month, Foo Fighters will launch an expansive North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold. Adding to the excitement, Dave Grohl and co. have recruited some exciting acts to open these shows, including Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz, Melkbelly, and The Joy Formidable.

Check out Foo Fighters’ updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here. Also make sure to enter our ticket giveaway for Foo Fighters’ second annual CalJam Festival featuring Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, and more.

Foo Fighters 2018 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/17 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion ^

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater ^

07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #&

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field ^$

07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field *

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

09/14 – San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

10/05-06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CalJam 18

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena %

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center %

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center %

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center %

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

^ = w/ The Struts

# = w/ Dinosaur Jr.

& = w/ Speedy Ortiz

$ = w/ Melkbelly

* = w/ The Joy Formidable

% = w/ Gang of Youths