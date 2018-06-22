Foo Fighters perform “Best of You” on Late Late Show: Watch

Foo Fighters on James Corden

The last time Foo Fighters were on The Late Late Show with James Corden, they participated in the hit segment Carpool Karaoke. In a subsequent interview with NME, the band called the experience “uncomfortable,” with guitarist Pat Smear adding, “By hour three in [the] dude’s car it got less fun… it kinda went on.” Dave Grohl maintained that they were referring just to having to sit in a car singing their own songs, not hanging out with Corden himself — but the host didn’t know that at first.

“I got a fucking text from him [the next day],” Grohl recently told The Sun. “[James] was like, ‘What the fuck, dude?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!'”

Apologies and explanations were made, and the hatchet has been buried. As a gesture of goodwill, Foo Fighters stopped by Central Hall Westminster, where the Late Late Show has been filming a week of shows, ahead of their two-night stand at London Stadium this weekend. Grohl and the band performed their seminal anthem “Best of You”, and you can watch the replay below. Additionally, Grohl sat down with Corden and reminisced about a time in which Taylor Swift saved his ass at a Paul McCartney concert. (McCartney sat shotgun with Corden for a segment of Carpool Karaoke earlier in the episode).

Foo Fighters are currently on the road supporting their latest album, Concrete and Gold. Dinosaur Jr., Speedy Ortiz, The Joy Formidable, and The Struts are set to split support duties on the North American leg, while former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and his new band, Giants in the Trees, will open the September 1st show at Seattle’s Safeco Field.