Foreigner’s classic lineup announces reunion concert

Foreigner's classic lineup

Over the last few years, Foreigner have been celebrating 40 years of rock by touring the country. Guitarist Mick Jones is the only original member currently in the group, but other founding members have made sporadic surprise appearances — most notably, in Michigan last October when all of the band’s surviving players appeared on stage together for the first time since 1980. Now, Foreigner have announced their first-ever ticketed reunion concert.

The show is set to take place August 4th in Sturgis, South Dakota as part of The Sturgis Buffalo Chip, “the largest music festival in motorcycling.” Jones and vocalist Kelly Hansen will be joined by the current Foreigner lineup as well as original members singer Lou Gramm, guitarist/saxophonist Ian McDonald, bassist Rick Wills, drummer Dennis Elliott, and keyboardist Al Greenwood. (Founding bassist Ed Gagliardi was fired in 1979 and passed away in 2014). The ’79 lineup will appear for “a part of the show,” Jones said in a video announcement, with the Hansen-led version performing a full set of their own.

Tickets for the Buffalo Chip are available now via the event’s website, with single-day passes going for $70. You can also grab them here. Watch Jones and Hansen make the reunion announcement below.

Watch Gramm, Greenwood, and McDonald join the band last year at Jones Beach, New York below.