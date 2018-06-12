Future performs “Nowhere” on Kimmel: Watch

Future performs on Kimmel

Director X’s remake of Superfly is set to hit theaters on Friday, and it’s accompanied by a trap-heavy soundtrack that well suits its modern Atlanta setting. To make sure the music matched the action on screen, production and curation of the OST was handled by the great ATL MC Future. The rapper is also chiefly involved in marketing of the soundtrack, which on Monday involved a stop by Kimmel to perform the album’s closing song, “Nowhere”. Bathed in blue lights, Future delivered the track in front of a wall of TV screens cycling through clips from Superfly, as you can see in the replay below.

The new Superfly shifts the blaxploitation classic from Harlem to Atlanta, where the city’s hot trap music scene acts as the backdrop for the film’s story. Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Jennifer Morrison, with Rick Ross and Big Boi also appearing. The movie opens on June 15th. The soundtrack, meanwhile, can be streamed now and features appearances by Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Young Thug, along with Miguel, Khalid, H.E.R., and PartyNextDoor.

In related news, Future is set to tour with Nicki Minaj beginning later this year.