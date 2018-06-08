Future premieres Superfly soundtrack: Stream

Future

Future returns today with the soundtrack to Superfly. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The Atlanta MC took on both production and curation duties for the soundtrack. He also appears on a majority of its 13 tracks, such as early singles “No Shame” and “Walk on Minks”. Other contributors include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Young Thug, along with Miguel, Khalid, H.E.R., and PartyNextDoor.

(Read: The 30 Hottest Films of Summer 2018)

A remake of the 1972 classic, Superfly is directed by Director X and stars Trevor Jackson, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Jason Mitchell. It opens in theaters next Friday, June 15th.

Superfly OST Artwork:

Superfly OST Tracklist:

01. “If You Want It” – Sleepy Brown

02. “What’s Up With That” – Future (feat. 21 Savage)

03. “No Shame” – Future (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

04. “Walk On Minks” – Future

05. “Tie My Shoes” – Future (feat. Young Thug)

06. “Stains” – Future

07. “Show My Chain Some Love” – Future (feat. Young Thug)

08. “R.A.N.” – Miguel

09. “This Way” – Khalid & H.E.R.

10. “Bag” – Future (feat. Yung Bans)

11. “Drive Itself” – Future (feat. Lil Wayne)

12. “Money Train” – Future (feat. Young Thug & Gunna)

13. “Nowhere” – Future