Ghost announce massive North American fall tour

Ghost, photo by Mikael Eriksson

Ghost returned last month with a new album called Prequelle. Now, the Swedish metal outfit has announced it will bring the LP — which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart — out on the road for an expansive North American fall tour.

The jaunt officially commences in late October and runs well into December. Kansas City, Chicago, Albuquerque, San Diego, and Los Angeles are part of the itinerary. There are also dates set for Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, and New York.

This latest round of shows follows the group’s “Rats on the Road” tour, which just wrapped up the other week. Ghost are expected to honor Metallica and their 2018 Polar Music Prize win by covering one of their songs at the awards ceremony in Sweden on June 14th.

Consult the full tour schedule below. Grab tickets here.

Ghost 2018 Tour Dates:

06/15 – Bretigny-Sur-Orge, FR @ Download Paris

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall

07/12 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

07/14 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo Metal Fest

07/19 – Oslo, NO @ Valle Hoven $

07/20 – Nordfjordeid, NO @ Malakoff Festival

08/03 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air

08/05 – Colmar, FR @ Foire Aux Vins

10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cox Business Center Ballroom

10/27 – Kansas City, OK @ MO Arvest Bank Centre at the Midland

10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

11/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/04 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

11/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

11/09 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

11/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Community Center Theater

11/15 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Center

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

11/19 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/23 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

11/24 – Miami Beach, FL @ Jackie Gleason Theater

11/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/29 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

12/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

12/04 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

12/05 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

12/07 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

12/10 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome

12/11 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

12/13 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

12/14 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center

$ = supporting Guns N’ Roses

Revisit the video for Prequelle single “Dance Macabre”: