Ghost announce massive North American fall tour

Ghost returned last month with a new album called Prequelle. Now, the Swedish metal outfit has announced it will bring the LP — which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart — out on the road for an expansive North American fall tour.
The jaunt officially commences in late October and runs well into December. Kansas City, Chicago, Albuquerque, San Diego, and Los Angeles are part of the itinerary. There are also dates set for Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, and New York.
This latest round of shows follows the group’s “Rats on the Road” tour, which just wrapped up the other week. Ghost are expected to honor Metallica and their 2018 Polar Music Prize win by covering one of their songs at the awards ceremony in Sweden on June 14th.
Consult the full tour schedule below. Grab tickets here.
Ghost 2018 Tour Dates:
06/15 – Bretigny-Sur-Orge, FR @ Download Paris
06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhall
07/12 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
07/14 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo Metal Fest
07/19 – Oslo, NO @ Valle Hoven $
07/20 – Nordfjordeid, NO @ Malakoff Festival
08/03 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Open Air
08/05 – Colmar, FR @ Foire Aux Vins
10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cox Business Center Ballroom
10/27 – Kansas City, OK @ MO Arvest Bank Centre at the Midland
10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
11/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/04 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium
11/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
11/09 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/12 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre
11/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Community Center Theater
11/15 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Center
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/19 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
11/20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/23 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
11/24 – Miami Beach, FL @ Jackie Gleason Theater
11/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/29 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
12/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
12/04 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
12/05 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
12/07 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
12/10 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
12/11 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
12/13 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
12/14 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center
$ = supporting Guns N’ Roses
Revisit the video for Prequelle single “Dance Macabre”: