Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Gorillaz announce lineup for Demon Dayz Los Angeles Festival

Including Erykah Badu, The Internet, DRAM, Little Simz, and more

by
on June 04, 2018, 11:40am
0 comments
Gorillaz
Gorillaz

As part of their upcoming North American tour supporting The Now Now, Gorillaz will stage the latest installment of their Demon Dayz Music Festival in Los Angeles. The one-day event is scheduled for Saturday, October 20th at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena & Grounds.

The eclectic lineup is headlined by Gorillaz and supplemented by Erykah Badu, The Internet, and Ana Tijoux, in addition to several past Gorillaz contributors including DRAM, Little Simz, Kilo Kish, and Tony Allen, who performs with Damon Albarn in The Good The Bad & The Queen.

Tickets to Demon Dayz Los Angeles go on sale starting June 8th. The band’s sixth album, The Now Now, is out June 29th and you can stream the first two tracks here.

Gorillaz Demon Dayz 2018

Previous Story
Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue reunite to perform “Where the Wild Roses Grow” at All Points East: Watch
No comments