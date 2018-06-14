Gorillaz share new song “Fire Flies”: Stream

Gorillaz

We’re just about two weeks out from the June 29th release of Gorillaz’s new album, The Now Now. So far, the Damon Albarn-conceived outfit has shared three tracks from the release: “Sorcererz”, “Lake Zurich”, and “Humility”. Now they’re back with a fourth preview in the smoldering funk of “Fire Flies”. Over spiraling synths and a thumbing bass line, Albarn… er, 2D sings, “Sometimes I follow the fire fly, he takes me into the night/ Baby I just survive, I’m lovedrunk, I’m sorry, am I losing you?”

Take a listen via the visualizer below.

In addition to the officially released tracks, Gorillaz have been previewing the new James Ford (of Simian Mobile Disco) and Remi Kabak-produced The Now Now material live in concert. During a recent gig in Germany, they debuted tracks called “Tranz”, “Magic City”, and “Souk Eye”. Those of us in North America will get to hear some of the fresh cuts when the band comes stateside for a fall tour, which includes their own Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles. Grab tickets here.