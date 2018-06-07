Gorillaz premiere new single “Sorcererz”: Stream

Gorillaz

Last weekend in Germany, Gorillaz played their first concert since the announcement of their new album, The Now Now. The group debuted a generous amount of new material, including a track called “Sorcererz”. Now, the official studio version has been released as a proper single. Take a listen to the synth-lined, über-groovy offering below via its hypnotic visualizer.

“Sorcererz” follows early previews “Lake Zurich” and “Humility”, which was one of May’s best songs. The Now Now, which comes a little over a year after Humanz, lands on store shelves June 29th.

The most successful virtual act according to the Guinness Book Of World Records, Gorillaz are set to hit the European festival circuit all summer. They’ll then come stateside for a fall tour, which includes their own Demon Dayz Festival in Los Angeles. Grab tickets here.