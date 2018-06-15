Grimes debuts new song “that’s what the drugs are for” in Apple ad: Watch

Grimes in Apple's new Mac ad

Out with the old, in with the new. That seems to be Grimes’ mantra the last couple of months, considering her new Space X boyfriend and her new name. It also means she’s been steadily working on new material, and today we’ve got a sneak peak at what it sounds like all thanks to… Apple?

Grimes appears in a short Apple ad dubbed “Behind the Mac”, in which she talks about using her laptop to make music. She says working with a Mac while on her floor versus a professional setup is her preferred creative method and results in “way weirder things.” One of those things apparently is an all-new song called “that’s what the drugs are for”, which soundtracks the last 20 seconds of the commercial.

Check it out below.

Last month, Grimes teamed up with Loona for the K-pop collaboration “love4eva”. 2015’s Art Angels was her last proper album.