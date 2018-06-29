Guns N’ Roses release deluxe expanded reissue of Appetite for Destruction: Stream

Guns N Roses' Appetite For Destruction Lineup

Guns ‘N Roses have today released an expanded deluxe reissue of their iconic debut record, Appetite for Destruction. You can listen to the newly remastered classic and its 39 additional tracks below via Apple Music and Spotify

The reissue comes as the 1987 album celebrates its 30th anniversary. Included amongst the bonus material is the four-track 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide (which features covers of Aerosmith’s “Mama Kin” and Rose Tattoo’s “Nice Boys”), as well as previously unreleased material from the band’s 1986 Sound City recording sessions. There’s also the rare and previously unreleased version of “Shadow of Your Love”, a track Axl Rose and Izzy Stadlin wrote while still in Hollywood Rose and which became the first song GNR rehearsed for Appetite producer Mike Clink.

“It was magic from the first day,” Steven Adler, the band’s drummer at the time (who isn’t part of the current GNR reunion), said of preparing for the album. “The first song we played in rehearsal was ‘Shadow of Your Love’, and Axl showed up late. We were playing the song, and right in the middle of the song Axl showed up and he grabbed the microphone and was running up and down the walls screaming. I thought, ‘This is the greatest thing ever.’ We knew right then what we had.”

The Appetite for Destruction deluxe reissue is also available as a massive boxset dubbed the Locked N’ Loaded Edition, which features a grand total of 73 tracks, 49 of which are previously unreleased. You can snag the gorgeous box via GNR’s website, and stream the Appetite for Destruction reissue below.