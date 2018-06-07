Guns N’ Roses perform “Shadow of Your Love” for the first time in over 30 years in Denmark: Watch

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Guns N’ Roses gifted their Danish fans yesterday with one of the rarest of sights: a live performance of “Shadow of Your Love”. Axl Rose and company unearthed the track for the first time in 31 years at their concert at the Dyrskuepladsen in Odenske.

“Shadow of Your Love” was co-written by Rose while still in the pre-GNR group Hollywood Rose. It then ended up being the first song GNR ever rehearsed together for Appetite For Destruction producer Mike Clink during studio sessions circa 1986. While it ultimately didn’t make the cut for that album, the song is finally being released as the lead single from the band’s massive 30th anniversary reissue of Appetite, which arrives June 29th.

“It was magic from the first day,” Steven Adler, the band’s drummer at the time (who isn’t part of the reunion), said of the track rehearsals. “The first song we played in rehearsal was ‘Shadow of Your Love’, and Axl showed up late. We were playing the song, and right in the middle of the song Axl showed up and he grabbed the microphone and was running up and down the walls screaming. I thought, ‘This is the greatest thing ever.’ We knew right then what we had.”

Replay the rockin’, fan-caught footage below.

At the same Denmark show, GNR rolled out a cover of Velvet Revolver’s “Slither”, which they had debuted a week prior in Germany.