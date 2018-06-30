Halloween 5 Destroyed the Franchise

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

“Dr. Loomis! Leave the little girl alone.”

Welcome back Huskers to another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

This month, the four Halloweenies wake up in an old hermit’s shack just in time to watch 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard, this rushed sequel eschewed any treats for a whole bunch of tricks, the likes of which would curse this franchise in ways we still experience today.

So, grab a big cookie and find out why above.

Chapters include:

— Introductions

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (7:03)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (31:00)

— WKNB (51:55)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:00:45)

— September Girls (1:15:00)

— Buds and Bobs (1:30:00)

— And One of Them Was Annie! (2:03:00)

— One Good Scare (2:05:20)

— Getoutnow! (2:09:10)

— The Mark of Thorn (2:13:00)

— Vincent’s Drug Store (2:19:25)

— Overall Thoughts (2:21:25)

— Outro (2:28:30)