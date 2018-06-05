R.I.P. Hugh Dane, The Office’s Hank the Security Guard, has died at 75

Hank the Security Guard from The Office

Hugh Dane, the actor who is best known for his role as Hank the Security Guard on The Office, has died. He was 75 years old.

Details surrounding his passing weren’t made available, but his death has been confirmed by both The Los Angeles Inner Cultural Center and fellow Office co-star Rainn Wilson.

Dane first entered the acting world with a role in the 1989 video game It Came from the Desert. His first-ever TV role came in a two-part episode of Hunter shortly after. Over the years, Dane appeared on TV programs such as Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Boy Meets World, and Monk. He also contributed to films like Bridesmaids and Joy Ride.

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018

However, it was his portrayal of Hank Tate, Dunder Mifflin’s deadpan and down-to-business security guard, that will likely be most remembered. Hank made his debut on the NBC sitcom during the season two episode “Drug Testing”, which centered around the discovery of a joint in the office parking lot, and went on to appear up until the seventh season. As part of a Crime Aid fundraiser in one the episodes, Hank memorably played blues guitar. One of his albums is called Hank Doyle is the Blues.

Most recently, Dane made cameos in the Curb Your Enthusiasm revival and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.

Below, revisit a Hank the Security Guard scene from The Office.