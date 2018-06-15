Here’s a supercut of all 77 songs “Weird Al” covered on his recent tour: Stream

"Weird Al" Yankovic, photo by Ben Kaye

“Weird Al” Yankovic wrapped his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour earlier this week, capping off the 77-date trek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The shows were advertised as featuring only original material (yes, the Polka Parody King does write his own songs!), but the Weird One indulged himself a bit further during the encores. Each night, he and his band performed a different random cover song, and to celebrate the tour’s conclusion, he’s shared a supercut of every single one of those covers.

We’d already written about a few of the songs, like Foo Fighters’ “This is a Call” and Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl”, the latter of which saw the accomplished accordionist “playing” guitar live for the first time. There were also renditions of David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” and “Suffragette City”, Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer”, Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, and Tom Petty tributes like “Refugee” and “Breakdown”. He sang “Dirty Water” by The Standells in Boston (natch), showed off his squeeze-box skills with Charles Magnante’s “Accordion Boogie” in Des Moines, and subjected Minneapolis to Smash Mouth’s “All Star”.

Listen to Al’s supercut below, and head to the YouTube posting for a full list of the tracks.