How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World gets its first trailer: Watch

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Dreamworks has released its first trailer for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the third and final installment in the well-received animated franchise’s trilogy, and things certainly look different than they did when we first meet Hiccup and his steadfast dragon, Toothless. Hiccup is now the leader of the Vikings, while Toothless gets a girlfriend in the form of a Light Fury.

Director Dean DeBlois returns his third round on the series, as does composer John Powell and stars Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, and Gerard Butler. The films are based on Cressida Cowell’s book series, and have received multiple Oscar nominations across their first two installments.

“The story is another rite of passage,” DeBlois told The Hollywood Reporter. “Hiccup is being tested as a rookie chief. He needs to make wise decisions.”

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens on March 1st, 2019. Check out the trailer below.