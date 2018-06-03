Ice Cube is “finishing script” for Last Friday sequel

Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, Friday

Look, Friday is one of the greatest comedies out of the ’90s. What’s not so great are the two god-awful sequels that have followed in its wake. Granted, there are some fans out there who will lobby hard for 2000’s Next Friday, but very, very few will rally around 2002’s Friday After Next. Reason being, Mike Epps is no Chris Tucker and director F. Gary Gray was clearly a major presence on the 1995 classic. Regardless, all three movies are box office successes in their own right, which is why Ice Cube still plans on making another, aptly titled, Last Friday.

As Complex points out, the 48-year-old rapper, writer, and blockbuster actor recently replied to a fan on Twitter, who asked when he might be finished making the fourth movie, by simply writing, “Finishing script.” Now, seeing how the movie has been in development hell for years — back in 2016, Ice Cube insisted the sequel wouldn’t even happen “unless we can do it right” — this news shouldn’t be all that revelatory. But, then you couple this development to recent Instagram posts by Epps, and things start getting exciting:

Here’s a photo of Epps on set with Cube and his on-screen father, John Witherspoon:

And here’s a short clip of Epps and Cube screwing around as Craig and Day-Day:

We working!! A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on May 2, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Sadly, it still looks like Tucker is opting out of returning to those lazy and hazy days on the stoop, which means we still won’t get that much-needed reunion between Craig and Smokey. Even so, fans will undoubtedly be stoked to see more weed-fueled adventures from Cube; at the very least, it’ll be intriguing to see how they plan to keep the stakes elevated given California’s pro-active stances toward recreational marijuana use.

