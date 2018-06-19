Iceage and Black Lips announce co-headlining tour

Iceage have been touring relentlessly in support of their well-received new album, Beyondless, but don’t expect them to stop anytime soon. If anything, the Danish post-punk outfit’s schedule is only getting crazier, what with the announcement that they’ll be embarking on a co-headlining jaunt with Black Lips this November. Bring your earplugs.
Black Lips, who recently wrapped up a tour with the Black Angels, will link up with Iceage on November 5th in Vancouver for a North American tour that wraps up with a pair of shows in New York City later that month. Last year, Black Lips released Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art?, their eighth studio LP.
First, Iceage needs to wrap up its upcoming dates with harpist Mary Lattimore, as well as a subsequent European leg. See the band’s full list of dates below, as well as their video for Beyondless single “Catch It”.
Iceage 2018 Tour Dates:
06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *
06/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *
06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *
06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *
06/25 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *
06/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *
06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
06/28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel *
07/12 – Lake Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival
08/30 – Gdansk, PL @ Sounddrive Festival
08/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Off The Radar Festival
09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds
09/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/06 – Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern
09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach
09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/10 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
09/11 – Rotterdamn, NL @ Rotown
09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
09/13 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
09/14 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival
09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
09/20 – Århus, DK @ Tape
09/21 – Ålborg, DK @ Studenterhuset
09/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia
09/25 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
09/27 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik
09/28 – Odense, DK @ Kansas City
10/26 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Jameson Urban Routes Festival
10/28 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X
10/29 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol
10/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Le [2]
11/01 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
11/01-04 – Torino, IT @ Club To Club Festival
11/03 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^
11/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^
11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^
11/10 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^
11/11 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport # ^
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^
11/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^
11/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^
11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^
11/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^
11/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^
11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ One-Eyed Jacks # ^
11/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^
11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^
11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^
11/25 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^
11/27 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere # ^
* = w/ Mary Lattimore
# = w/ Black Lips
^ = w/ Surbort