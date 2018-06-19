Iceage and Black Lips announce co-headlining tour

Iceage and Black Lips, photos by Ben Kaye and Philip Cosores

Iceage have been touring relentlessly in support of their well-received new album, Beyondless, but don’t expect them to stop anytime soon. If anything, the Danish post-punk outfit’s schedule is only getting crazier, what with the announcement that they’ll be embarking on a co-headlining jaunt with Black Lips this November. Bring your earplugs.

Black Lips, who recently wrapped up a tour with the Black Angels, will link up with Iceage on November 5th in Vancouver for a North American tour that wraps up with a pair of shows in New York City later that month. Last year, Black Lips released Satan’s Grafitti or God’s Art?, their eighth studio LP.

First, Iceage needs to wrap up its upcoming dates with harpist Mary Lattimore, as well as a subsequent European leg. See the band’s full list of dates below, as well as their video for Beyondless single “Catch It”.

Iceage 2018 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

06/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *

06/25 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

06/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

07/12 – Lake Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival

08/30 – Gdansk, PL @ Sounddrive Festival

08/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Off The Radar Festival

09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

09/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/06 – Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern

09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach

09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/10 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

09/11 – Rotterdamn, NL @ Rotown

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

09/13 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

09/14 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival

09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

09/20 – Århus, DK @ Tape

09/21 – Ålborg, DK @ Studenterhuset

09/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

09/27 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik

09/28 – Odense, DK @ Kansas City

10/26 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Jameson Urban Routes Festival

10/28 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

10/29 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol

10/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Le [2]

11/01 – Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

11/01-04 – Torino, IT @ Club To Club Festival

11/03 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^

11/10 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^

11/11 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport # ^

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^

11/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^

11/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^

11/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ One-Eyed Jacks # ^

11/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/25 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

11/27 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere # ^

* = w/ Mary Lattimore

# = w/ Black Lips

^ = w/ Surbort