Indiana Jones 5 delayed and tagged with a new screenwriter

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Good and bad dates for the fifth Indiana Jones adventure.

According to Collider, screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan, aka son of Lawrence Kasdan, aka the original screenwriter for Raiders of the Lost Ark, is in talks to come in and rewrite David Koepp’s screenplay.

Now, this is good news, if only because Koepp was responsible for the abomination that was 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, while Kasdan more recently wrote the rather-excellent Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Unfortunately, as Deadline reports, this means the film won’t make its original July 10th, 2020 release date. In fact, it will likely be pushed back “by months, perhaps even a year” as Steven Spielberg will be tied up in that equally necessary West Side Story remake and his next historical drama, The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara.

So, how old will that make Harrison Ford? Well, as our pal Scott Wampler pointed out, he’ll be 76 years old by the time they start filming. So, unless they plan to re-hire Alden Ehrenreich again, this could get really, really weird.

Then again, there are ways to make a good sequel.