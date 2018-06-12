Interpol expand 2018 tour in support of new album Marauder

Interpol, photo by Philip Cosores

Interpol are set to return on August 24th with their sixth studio album, Marauder. The band was already set to support the follow-up to 2014’s El Pintor with a small run of shows, and now they’ve expanded their itinerary with a full slate of North American and European dates for summer and fall.

The newly announced schedule adds stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Austin, Phoenix, and San Diego from late August through early October. Come November, the band will be across the pond to hit up places like Dublin, Berlin, and Brussels. The Kills and Sunflower Bean will provide support during the North American stretch, while Nilüfer Yanya will open throughout Europe. The current itinerary concludes with a February 16th, 2019 gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden with Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail.

Fans who pre-order Marauder through the official Interpol webstore will get access to exclusive ticket pre-sales for the tour. Find the complete docket below, and you can grab tickets here.

Interpol 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

06/25 – Wien, AT @ Arena Wien Open Air

06/26 – Sesta Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto Nplugged

06/27 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/05 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park (British Summer Time) *

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans

09/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre %

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia Theatre %

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel %

09/14-16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre %

09/17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live %

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory %

09/28 – Austin, TX@ Bass Concert Hall %

09/29 – Houston, TX @White Oak Music Hall Lawn %

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theater %

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

11/06 – Tokyo, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

11/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall &

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo &

11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre &

11/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater &

11/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ TAP1 &

11/25 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &

11/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg &

11/28 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National &

11/29 – Paris, FR @ La Salle Pleyel &

02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* = w/ The Cure

% = w/ Sunflower Bean

# = w/ The Kills and Sunflower Bean

& = w/ Nilüfer Yanya

^ = w/ Car Seat Headrest and Snail Mail

Watch Interpol perform “The Rover” on Late Show with Stephen Colbert: