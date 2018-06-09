Menu
Interpol debut new single “The Rover” on Colbert: Watch

The lead single from their upcoming Marauder, which is due out August 24th

by
on June 09, 2018, 12:29pm
Interpol

On the heels of announcing their new LP, Marauder, post-punk heroes Interpol took to the Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a performance of the album’s lead single, “The Rover”.

Looking as dapper as ever, the band provided a straightforward rendition of the song, which we described as a “driving and relentless bit of post-punk revivalism.” Watch it below.

Marauder, the follow-up to 2014’s El Pintor, is the band’s sixth studio effort, and a press release describes it as “an adventurous departure in sound, with a heavy focus on lyrics and capturing their live energy.” Produced by Dave Fridmann, the album is slated to drop on August 24th via Matador.

