Isaiah Mustafa reportedly cast as Mike Hanlon for It: Chapter Two

The Losers’ Club is complete. Possibly. Most likely.

According to one clever Redditor, all signs point to Isaiah Mustafa signing on to play Mike Hanlon for It: Chapter Two. As the thread points out, the official Instagram account for the film recently started following the star, and while it’s quite possible they may just be fans of his Old Spice commercials, it’s highly unlikely given they only follow Complex and the cast and crew of the films.

Here’s a screenshot:

To make matters even more curious, Mustafa recently canceled a forthcoming appearance due to an “important work commitment.”

We are really sorry to announce that Isaiah Mustafa will not be able to participate to The Italian Institute due to important work commitment.#ItaInstituteCon2 pic.twitter.com/s7QKHbsA1l — TheItalianInstitute (@ITAInstituteCon) June 8, 2018

If true, Mustafa would round out a cast that also includes Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denborough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stan Uris, and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscomb. Again, this is not definitive, but all signs are pointing to yes.

As previously reported, director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman will return for the sequel to finish the tale of Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel. Bill Skarsgard is back in the killer clown suit as Pennywise, and it’s rumored the younger version of the Losers’ Club members — Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis — will also appear.

If you haven’t already, subscribe to The Losers’ Club, our own Stephen King podcast, for more on the latest developments on this project and all the many, many others percolating out there. Back in September, the cast spoke to Andy and Barbara Muschietti about an assortment of King-related projects, including It: Chapter Two.