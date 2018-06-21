It: Chapter Two casts Xavier Dolan and Will Beinbrink for two crucial roles

Xavier Dolan, Bill Skarsgard, Will Beinbrink

Now that the grown-up Losers’ Club has assembled, it’s time for Andy Muschietti to start rounding out the rest of the cast for It: Chapter Two. Next up are two roles that are essential to the story with one being fairly surprising.

First up is Will Beinbrink, who will play Beverly Marsh’s abusive husband Tom Rogan. Without spoiling too much, this guy is bad news for our red-headed Loser, essentially serving as an echo to her lascivious father. It’ll be interesting to see how far Muschietti plans to go with the character; he has a substantial role in Stephen King’s original novel.

Next is a piece of casting that’s legitimately surprising: Award-winning filmmaker and actor Xavier Dolan has signed on to play Adrian Mellon. Now, not only is it shocking that Muschietti nabbed the Cannes darling, but that he’s even considering this storyline at all. Mellon is a gay twentysomething in Derry whose fate is hardly enviable.

The two join an incredible cast that includes Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denborough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stan Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscomb, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and, yes, Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The original Losers — Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis — will also reportedly appear.

Production on It: Chapter Two officially kicked off this week, with a release date set for September 6th, 2019.