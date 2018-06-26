It: Chapter Two casts Adult Henry Bowers and Bill’s wife Audra Phillips

Teach Grant, Pennywise, Jess Weixler

It: Chapter Two is ready to go. Last week, we reported that characters Adrian Mellon and Tom Rogan had been cast, and now we have confirmation of two other essential supporting characters: jerkstore bully Henry Bowers and Bill’s wife, Audra Phillips.

Altered Carbon’s Teach Grant will play Bowers, who was last seen careening down a well presumably to his death. While The Son’s Jess Weixler will play the wife to Bill Denborough, a beautiful actress who has zero clue about what happened in Derry, Maine.

The two join an incredible cast that includes Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denborough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stan Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscomb, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Xavier Dolan as Adrian Mellon, Will Beinbrink as Tom Rogan, and, yes, Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The original Losers — Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis — will also reportedly appear.

Production on It: Chapter Two officially kicked off last week, with a release date set for September 6th, 2019. While you wait, hang out with the real Losers’ Club, our weekly Stephen King podcast that covers everything and anything involving the best-selling author. In fact, they’re even throwing a Stephen King film festival at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre from July 27th to 28th.