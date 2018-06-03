Jack White dedicates “Icky Thump” to Donald Trump: “You can’t be a president and a prostitute, too!”

Jack White, photo by David James Swanson

In the lead up to the 2016 presidential election, Jack White sold “Icky Trump” t-shirts in protest of then-candidate Donald Trump. During his headlining set at Governors Ball on Friday, the former White Striper once again used Icky Thump’s title track to deliver a stinging rebuke of Trump.

After singing the song’s second verse (“White Americans, what/ Nothing better to do/ Why don’t you kick yourself out/ You’re an immigrant too/ Who’s using who/ What should we do?/ Well, you can’t be a pimp/ And a prostitute too”), White proclaimed: “That’s for you, Trump! You can’t be a president and a prostitute, too, Trump!” He the proceeded to repeatedly sing the phrase “Icky Trump.”

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below..