Jamila Woods teams up with Louder Than a Bomb founder Kevin Coval for new 7-inch single

Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods has joined forces with Louder Than a Bomb founder Kevin Coval for a limited edition 7-inch that will be released via Reverb LP and charity-focused label Vinyl For A Cause. All proceeds from the 7-inch will benefit Young Chicago Authors, an inclusive organization specializing arts education programs, at which both Woods and Coval serve as artistic directors.

Called VFAC 004, the release finds the CoSigned R&B artist and the philanthropic poet taking inspiration from each other’s work. On Side A is Woods’ “Muddy”, a new cut from the singer that she based on Coval’s poem, “Muddy Waters Goes Electric”. On the other side is “Snow Day”, which Coval reinterpreted from Woods’ “LSD”, a track from last year’s HEAVN that features Chance the Rapper. Joining Coval on the track is Chicago singer and poet Tasha.

The 7-inch is now available over at Reverb LP.

As an accompaniment, Woods discussed some of her favorite artists at Chicago’s Gramaphone Records. Watch the clip, in which she chats about Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill, below, and snag tickets for her upcoming tour with Gallant for this fall.