Janelle Monáe performs “Django Jane” and “I Like It” at BET Awards: Watch

On Sunday night, Janelle Monáe took the stage at the BET Awards to perform a mashup of songs from Dirty Computer, our favorite album of 2018 so far. Presiding from her throne, the Electronic Q.U.E.E.N. delivered dazzling renditions of “Django Jane” and “I Like It”, accompanied by an army of equally sleek backing dancers. Catch the replay below.

Monáe is in the midst of her Dirty Computer world tour, which includes festival appearances at Outside Lands in San Francisco, Austin City Limits, and Voodoo Experience in New Orleans. Grab tickets here, and then check out a list of Monáe’s favorite reads.