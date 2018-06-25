Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Janelle Monáe performs “Django Jane” and “I Like It” at BET Awards: Watch

In support of Dirty Computer, our favorite album of 2018 so far

by
on June 25, 2018, 12:04am
0 comments
icon playlist Janelle Monáe performs Django Jane and I Like It at BET Awards: Watch
image

Janelle Monae’s Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Update: Gorillaz Announce 'The Now Now' Album + Fall Tour

image

Tour Update: Nicki Minaj & Future Announce Their NICKIHNDRXX Fall Tour

image

Childish Gambino’s Top 5 Songs

On Sunday night, Janelle Monáe took the stage at the BET Awards to perform a mashup of songs from Dirty Computer, our favorite album of 2018 so far. Presiding from her throne, the Electronic Q.U.E.E.N. delivered dazzling renditions of “Django Jane” and “I Like It”, accompanied by an army of equally sleek backing dancers. Catch the replay below.

Monáe is in the midst of her Dirty Computer world tour, which includes festival appearances at Outside Lands in San Francisco, Austin City Limits, and Voodoo Experience in New Orleans. Grab tickets here, and then check out a list of Monáe’s favorite reads.

Previous Story
J. Cole performs “Friends” at BET Awards: Watch
No comments